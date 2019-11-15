USC tops girls futsal in Cebu City Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) clinched the gold medal in the futsal competition of the ongoing 29th Cebu City Olympics Friday morning, November 15, 2019, at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) campus in Punta Princesa here.

USC clinched the secondary girls futsal title via a 5-1 routing of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

The bronze medal was salvaged by Unit 7 girls futsal team manned by St. Theresa’s College (STC) on a last minute goal against Abellana National School (ANS).

The ANS comprises Unit 9.

The futsal is only for girls and is only played in the secondary division.

USC topped bracket B with a 2-1 (win-loss) card and grabbed the finals ticket via a 5-0 thrashing of ANS in the crossover semifinals.

ANS had topped bracket A with a 3-0 card.

USPF placed second in bracket B with a 2-1 card and grabbed the other finals ticket via a 2-0 edging of STC, who placed second in bracket A with a 2-1 card.

USC will form the core of the Cebu City futsal team to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet. /bmjo