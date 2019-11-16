USJ-R topples defending champion USC in Cesafi women’s volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars exacted revenge on the University of San Carlos (USC) as the Lady Jaguars defeated the defending champion Lady Warriors with a 25-22, 15-16, 22-25, 25-21 victory in a Cesafi women’s volleyball semifinal game at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym on Saturday morning, November 16, 2019.

Watch the match point here:

WATCH: Match point of the University of San Jose-Recoletos in their semifinal matchup with the University of San Carlos in the Cesafi women’s volleyball tournament. The Lady Jaguars won the match, 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, to advance to the finals. | Brian J. Ochoa #CDNDigital #CesafiUpdates Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, November 15, 2019

The Lady Jaguars, who lost to the Lady Warriors in last year’s championship round, took off to a hot start, cooled off a bit in the third set, but finished off the champs in a dominating fourth set to make a return trip to the finals.

“We feel overwhelmed because we really prepared for this,” said USJ-R’s Maybelle Cabaron, who rocked the USC defense with her powerful spikes.

Her teammate Daniella Alfeche, who was very emotional after that loss to USC in the finals last year, said this win was huge for the team.

“We’ve been dreaming about this, that we’ll make it back to the championship again,” she said.

Watch their post-game interview here:

WATCH: Daniella Alfeche and Maybelle Cabaron of the University of San Jose-Recoletos speak about the team’s victory over the defending champion University of San Carlos in the Cesafi women’s volleyball semifinal game on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The Lady Jaguars are headed to the finals. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital #CesafiUpdates Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, November 15, 2019

