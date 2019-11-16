5 reasons why you need a venting buddy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Life is full of challenges.

No matter how we try and see life as a beautiful gift from God, we can’t deny the fact that we sometimes feel a little too overwhelmed with everything that’s happening with us and around us.

From personal issues, family challenges and of course, office problems, we have attempted to manage everything with composure and maturity.

But admit it, you cannot manage everything on your own.

That’s why you need to vent it all out — and the best way to do this is to rave and rant with your venting buddy.

Why? Here are the reasons.

1. They listen. Your venting buddy is not just a friend. He/she is a shock absorber, a sounding board, a drinking companion even. A venting buddy is very good at one particular skill: listening. They just allow you to speak out and let your emotions flow.

2. They speak the truth. After you let everything out, your venting buddy will tell you what you NEED to hear. Take note of the need. A venting buddy does not tell what you WANT to hear. It can be painful but that’s how truth is. The good news? No matter how painful, the truth is also liberating so say “thank you.”

3. They help you cope. Having to deal with a lot of things one day at a time can really be stressful and painful. By having a venting buddy, you get to cope with the things easily because you know that you are not alone in the things you do and in the things you are facing. You know there is always someone who can be there for you.

4. They help you see things in a new perspective. You don’t just get suck in by your own biases and judgment. You vent what’s been bothering you for weeks or for months and then, it stops there. You can only vent and rant too much, right? As your venting body tells you his or her thoughts, open your mind and understand the other side. Trust us that it will do you good if you focus on the new perspective and see your challenges from different angles.

5. They keep you at ease. Your venting body is the kind of friend that you can just talk to about any subject, no matter how intellectual or silly. Your problems are valid to your venting buddy although not every woe is alarming to him/her. This is your friend who just have the magical powers to make you feel at ease; that no matter how difficult the situation might be, you know it’s going to be okay.

So you do have a venting buddy? Answer with “yes” or “no” and perhaps throw in the name of your best venting buddy. / celr