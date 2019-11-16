Gokongwei matriarch Elizabeth dies at 85

By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net November 16,2019 - 05:08 PM

John Gokongwei Jr. with his wife, Elizabeth. FILE PHOTO

 

MANILA, Philippines — Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, wife of JG Summit Holdings founding chair John Gokongwei Jr., died on Saturday a week after her husband’s death. She was 85.

This was confirmed by her son Lance in a text message.

“Our mother, Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, one week after the death of our father, John Gokongwei, Jr., her husband of 61 years,” the text message read.

