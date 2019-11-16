Gokongwei matriarch Elizabeth dies at 85

MANILA, Philippines — Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, wife of JG Summit Holdings founding chair John Gokongwei Jr., died on Saturday a week after her husband’s death. She was 85.

Lance Gokongwei says family matriarch passed away today, a day after their father was buried. Rest In Peace. Our prayers go out to the family on this sad day. 😥 @inquirerdotnet @InquirerBiz pic.twitter.com/8hNwWklqcc — Daxim L. Lucas (@daxINQ) November 16, 2019

This was confirmed by her son Lance in a text message.

“Our mother, Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, one week after the death of our father, John Gokongwei, Jr., her husband of 61 years,” the text message read.

