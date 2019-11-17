Storm Ramon, LPA to bring rains in Central, Eastern Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Keep your rain gears close as cloudy skies and scattered rains may continue to affect Eastern and Central Visayas.

The state weather bureau is currently monitoring three weather systems within and surrounding the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Joseph Gerald Merlas, a meteorologist of the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said the trough or extension of Tropical Storm Ramon would continue to bring rain clouds here.

TS Ramon, which is at 395 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora at 10 a.m. Sunday, November 17, continues to move northwest slowly at 10 kilometers per hour. It maintains a strength of 65 kph and gustiness of 80 kph.

Merlas said TS Ramon would be expected to make landfall in extreme northern Luzon on Tuesday, November 19.

The landfall is expected to weaken Ramon into a tropical depression and curve down in the vicinity of Pangasinan. It is expected to further weaken as a low pressure area (LPA) and exit to the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, November 20,

Meanwhile, Pagasa is also monitoring an LPA outside the PAR. As of 10 a.m., the LPA is located some 2,420 kilometers east of the Visayas islands.

While still at sea, the LPA is expected to gather strength and has a big chance of intensifying into a storm, Merlas said.

The LPA may enter PAR on Tuesday, November 19.

“Moduol ni sa Philippine landmass, near Bicol region or in southern Luzon. Duol gihapon sa Visayas, especially sa Eastern Visayas,” said Merlas.

(It will move nearer the Philippine landmass, near Bicol region or in southern Luzon. It’s still near the Visayas especially Eastern Visayas.)

Typhoon Fengshen, a typhoon outside the PAR, meanwhile, continues to move away from the Philippines as it heads east northeast at 45 kph heading to the North Pacific Ocean.

Fengshen is now over 3,000 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and gustiness of up to 190 kph. /dbs