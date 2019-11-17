Netizens gush over cute, sweet way young boy improvised during their presentation

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What would you do if all of a sudden your dance partner has gone to another dance partner?

You improvise, correct!

That’s exactly what Marco Enriquez, an 8-year-old boy from Davao Del Norte showed during the tribute performance they did during their first communion.

Febbie Jill Panizales, 27, bank sales officer and the mother of Marco, shared on her Facebook page on November 15 how her son, Marco, stood out from their performance.

“During their practice, he shared to me that he did have a partner but during the actual presentation he was surprised because his partner has another partner. And he decided to just go on with it by himself,” says Panizales.

The video showed a part of their presentation where they need to have a partner to form a heart, but Marco noticed he did not have any partner so decided to form a heart shape by himself.

Watch here:

As of November 18 at 11:45 a.m. the video already has 1,300,000 views with 82,000 shares, 88,000 reactions and 9,700 comments.

The comment section was filled with so many comments from the netizens.

One Daveffrey Gabrielle commented, “Kapag tinanggihan ka ng lahat, mahalin mo sarili mo HAHAHAHHA self love.”

(If others reject you,

While, Riza Nhel kept her comment short by saying, “Cute.”

Marco, indeed showed that nothing can stop him from giving his parents the best tribute during his first communion.

Way to go, Marco! /dbs