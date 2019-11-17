Cebu City cop hunted for shooting ‘tong-its’ player during Dalaguete wake

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police officer assigned at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is in a lot of trouble after he allegedly shot at a Dalaguete resident for refusing to play “tong-its,” a card game, during a wake on the early morning of November 17 in Barangay Langkas in Dalaguete town in southern Cebu.

A hot pursuit operation is being conducted by police officers of the Dalaguete Police Station against Police Staff Sergeant Mario Cartociano, who could no longer be found in his residence in Barangay Langkas and his property in Barangay Mantalongon, said Corporal Rex Pelonio of the Dalaguete Police Station.

Pelonio said that they went to look for Cartociano after Bobet Delpuso, 30, also a resident of Barangay Langkas reported the shooting incident at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 17, about nine hours after it happened.

Delpuso told Pelonio that it took him about nine hours to report the shooting incident because he feared that Cartociano might hunt him to allegedly finish him off.

Delpuso told Dalaguete police that Cartociano and him and another friend were having a drinking session and playing “tong-its,” a card game, during a wake at the barangay.

When at past 2 a.m., Delpuso claimed that Cartociano, who was allegedly drunk at that time stood up and suddenly slap their friend, who was also playing “tong-its” with them.

He said when this happened, he decided not to play anymore, but he claimed that Cartociano took this the wrong way and got angry at him.

He then claimed that Cartociano then pulled out his gun aimed it at Delpuso and fired.

Delpuso said that he was only saved when their friend grabbed Cartociano’s hand and forced it upward when the gun fired.

He said that he then ran away from Cartociano, whom he claimed shot at him for the second time but missed.

He said he had been in hiding for a few hours fearing for his life, and he only went to the police station after making sure that Cartociano was no longer in the area.

Pelonio said that they were coordinating with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to look and arrest Cartociano.

He said that attempted homicide charges would be filed against Cartociano.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, officer-in-charge of CCPO, confirmed that the CCPO and the Dalaguete Police Station were coordinating in the operation to catch Cartociano.

Maines also said that Cartociano had been assigned at the Waterfront Police Station as one of its investigators.

He said that he had ordered Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, Waterfront Police Station chief, to help locate or contact Cartociano and convince him to surrender or he would be considered as awol (absent without official leave).

Maines also said that he had also asked Pomarejos to check on the background of Cartociano and to help Dalaguete Police to locate Cartociano./dbs