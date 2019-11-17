Cop hunted for shooting incident in Dalaguete wake

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dalaguete police are conducting a hot pursuit operation to look for a fellow police officer, who allegedly ended up shooting a man whom he was playing a card game, “tong-its,” with in a wake in Barangay Langkas, Dalaguete, Cebu around 2 a.m. today, November 17, 2019.

Bobet Delpuso, 30, of Barangay Langkas, survived the shooting after Police Staff Sergeant Mario Cartociano of the same barangay, missed.

Cartociano is an active police officer assigned in the Cebu City Police Office.

According to Police Corporal Rex Pelonio, of Dalaguete police, Delpuso was only able to report the incident at past 11 a.m. as he feared that Cartociano would hunt him to allegedly kill him.

After Delpuso reported the incident, Pelonio said Dalaguete police went to Cartociano’s home in Barangay Langkas but he was no longer there./dbs