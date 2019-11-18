MOVING ON: UC’s Jabello, Menina leaving team bringing good memories

CEBU CITY, Philippines—University of Cebu’s (UC) John Calvin Jabello and Darrell Shane Menina didn’t quite have the happy ending they wished for in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

But as they bid farewell to the Webmasters, they want to take with them all the good memories they had with the team they’ve played for in the past years.

Jabello, the 23-year-old team captain of UC, told CDN Digital that the experience of playing for a perennial contender is one thing he will remember for a long time.

“I would like to thank my coaches, the school for giving me this opportunity to play and for the kind help for me to be able to finish my degree. And of course, to my teammates for the good memories,” says Jabello, who said he is planning to pursue a job as a seaman, having finished Nautical studies at UC in 2017.

Jabello has already exhausted his five playing years in the league.

Menina, who said he is going to focus first on being a father to his 7-month old son, Zion, shared that he will miss the bonding with his teammates.

“I just played two seasons with the Webmasters, but it felt like I’ve known them for five years,” Menina tells CDN Digital.

Menina played his high school years with UC before spending two seasons with Mapua and returning to UC.

“I would like to thank coach Yayoy (Alcoseba), coach Rocky (Alcoseba), coach Calib (Gawangon) for welcoming me back to the Webmasters after playing in Manila, and to my teammates for believing in me,” the 5-foot-8 Menina said.

Jabello, Menina admitted that he and the rest of the Webmasters were upset when they had their their title bid derailed after losing to the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) last Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Read: UV rallies past UC to advance to Cesafi men’s basketball finals

But as with any basketball player, they’re ready to move on.

“I am really hurt and disappointed with myself because I was not able to help the team reach the championships,” says Jabello.

But he is still looking forward to finishing his season with a bang.

UC will still take on the University of San Carlos (USC) in the battle-for-third on Tuesday, November 19.

“Though we are down because of our defeat against UV, we are still [give our all] against USC,” says Jabello.

Although he already said he is going to work on his dream to become a seaman, the 5-foot-9 Jabello said he is not closing his doors on a possible career in basketball.

“If a big basketball opportunity knocks on my door, of course I would be happy to play ball,” he said. /bmjo