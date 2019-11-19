Crime Lab in CV: 30 kilos of illegal drugs to be destroyed on December 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Crime Laboratory Office in Central Visayas (RCLO-7) is set to destroy at least 30 kilos of illegal drugs in their custody this coming December 10, 2019.

Police Colonel Roderick Pausal, RCLO-7 director, said the illegal drugs would be destroyed through an incinerator at the Apo Cement Cemex plant in Naga City in southern Cebu at around 10 a.m.

Pausal said they decided to destroy the drugs at Cemex because the firm offered the use of their incinerator for free.

He said that aside from following the requirement of the law, the purpose of the destruction was to ease the worry of the public that the drugs they had confiscated were being recycled.

“Para once and for all mawala ang duda nga ang droga ginarecycle,” said Pausal.

(To end once and for all, the doubt that drugs are being recycled.)

The drugs that will be destroyed this coming December will be from the cases that have been solved, abandoned and those whose dealer or supplier were killed during the operations.

Last September 30, the RCLO started their inventory of all the drugs under their custody since the creation of their agency.

At least 170 kilos of illegal drugs are stored in the vault of RCLO-7 which are from the cases within Cebu alone.

According to Pausal, with their conference with the government of Cebu, they had decided to set a quarterly drug destruction to lessen the illegal drugs under their custody.

As of now, Pausal said they were still conducting an inventory of the illegal drugs that they plan to destroy.

From the previous report last October, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that the lack of incineration and the expensive cost of drug destruction, served as the main problem why they were unable to destroy the illegal drugs that they had confiscated.

Meanwhile, Pausal said they were expecting two Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GCMS) instruments from Camp Crame.

He said theses device would help in profiling the confiscated illegal drugs and aid the police in their investigation of tracing and monitoring the drugs that had been entering a specific area./dbs