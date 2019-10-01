RCLO-7’s assurance: Drugs in our possession have not been tampered with

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Regional Crime Laboratory Office in Central Visayas (RCLO-7) gave the assurance that illegal drugs that remain in their custody have not been tampered with.

Police Colonel Roderick Pausal, RCLO-7 director, said they already conducted an inventory of evidences for 310 anti-drug operations made since the month of August.

Information for some of these cases were already filed in court while others remain pending with the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Read More: Labella to Cebu City Judges: Order the immediate destruction of illegal drugs

Pausal said they managed to already conduct an inventory on Monday, September 30, for evidences gathered from 250 operations conducted in the last two months. They did an inventory this afternoon, October 1, of evidences from 60 other anti-drugs operations.

“Naa sa maayong kamot og wala na tampered,” said Pausal.

(We can give the assurance that the evidences in our possession are in good hands and have not been tampered with.)

RCLO-7 now has custody of at least 516 kilos of shabu that were confiscated since the 1970s.

Pausal said that as a policy, they conduct a monthly inventory of the confiscated evidences and furnish a copy of their inventory report to the Philippine Drug enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

RCLO-7 is tasked to examine and ensure the safe keeping of illegal drugs that are turned over to their custody. They issue a laboratory examination report that is made part of the documentary evidences submitted in court.

They also turnover the illegal substance to the court custodian after a formal complaint is filed against the one who possessed these.

PDEA-7 is tasked to facilitate the destruction of illegal drugs following the issuance of a court order. / dcb