I’m not after Vice Ganda’s wealth, she’s my girlfriend – Ion Perez

MANILA, Philippines — Ion Perez has recently opened up about his one-year relationship with movie and TV celebrity Vice Ganda, putting an end to allegations of him is merely after the the comedian’s money.

He likewise talked about sexuality and marriage.

Ion knew he wanted to be friends with Vice Ganda when he joined noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” and also did not expect to fall for the comedian.

“Hindi ko rin naman iniisip na darating kami sa ganito, basta sabi ko lang sa kanya, maging kaibigan ko lang si Vice, maging kaibigan lang talaga. Kung may problema siya, baka isa rin ako sa mga taong puwede niyang pagsabihan,” Perez said.

(I also did not think we would come to this. I wanted to become Vice’s friend. If he has a problem, maybe I could be one of the people he could open up to.)

“Pero di ko din talaga in-expect na darating kami sa ganito, kasi hindi ko rin naman masisisi din ang sarili ko. Sobrang bait ni Vice. Hindi mo rin ako masisisi ba’t ako na-in love sa kanya, kasi sobrang bait niya talaga,” he added.

(I also did not expect we would come to this. I also cannot blame myself. Vice is really kind. I can’t blame myself for why I fell in love with him because he is really kind.)

Perez recently appeared in a vlog by entertainment columnist and Vice Ganda’s former talent Manager Ogie Diaz over his Youtube channel.

The showbiz newbie also addressed claims that he is after Vice Ganda’s money, saying he can never do that to the comedian and even dared critics to get to know him.

“Hindi ko po kayang gawin yun sa kanya. Kasi kung ginawa ko po yun sa kanya, parang wala na rin akong pinagkaiba sa mga nakaraan na nanloko sa kanya,” Perez said.

(I cannot do that to him. If I do that, I am no different from other people in his past who made a fool of him.)

“Sa lahat ng nag-iisip na piniperahan ko si Vice Ganda, masasabi ko lang sa inyo, pakisamahan niyo lang ako sa maghapon. Kung may masabi kayo sa pag-uugali ko, sige, magpapakilala ako,” he continued.

(To everyone who thinks I am using Vice Ganda for money, get to know me for a whole day. If you see something about my personality, I’ll let you know mw even more.)

On sexuality and marriage

Ion also opened up about his sexuality, saying he is “straight” who happened to be in love with a gay person.

“Hindi po (No),” Perez said when asked if he was gay. “Sobrang straight po ako. Nagkataon lang na nagmahal ako sa isang bakla.”

(I’m straight. It just so happened that I fell in love with a gay person.)

Vice Ganda has previously identified himself as a gay man during an episode of “It’s Showtime.”

‘Girlfriend’

When asked if he considers Vice Ganda as his girlfriend, Perez said “yes.”

Perez said he did not believe in “forever,” but thinks he found that in the comedian.

“Dati, hindi ako naniniwala sa ‘forever,’ pero ngayon, nararamdaman ko na makakasama ko talaga siya nang matagal,” Perez said.

(I did not believe in “forever” before but now I feel like I will be with him for a long time.)

Perez likewise admitted he and Vice Ganda have already spoken about marriage, but said they need not be in a hurry.

“May time naman po na pinag-uusapan, pero sabi namin, hindi namin kailangan magmadali, basta nagkakaintindihan kami ngayon, nagmamahalan kami. Darating din po siguro ‘yung time na ‘yon na magpapakasal,” Ion said.

(There are times when we talk about it but we said we should not be in a hurry. Just as long as we understand and love each other, the time where we get married will come.)

Earlier this month, Vice Ganda confirmed being in a relationship with Ion for a year already.