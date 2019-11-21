SWEEP! Ateneo de Cebu bags Cesafi high school crown
By: Mars G. Alison - CDN Digital | November 21,2019 - 06:52 PM
Cebu City, Philippines—The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu defeated the University of Cebu (UC), 55-52, in Game 2 to win the Cesafi high school basketball title on Thursday night, November 21, 2019, at a packed Cebu Coliseum.
The Magis Eagles swept the Baby Webmasters, 2-0, in the best-of-three series to win the crown and dethrone UC.
