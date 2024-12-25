DOH: Firework-related injuries rise to 43 on Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines — The number of recorded firework-related injuries rose to 43 on Christmas Day, said the Department of Health (DOH).

According to the DOH in a statement, the injuries were recorded from December 22 until 6 a.m. on December 25.

The current total of 43 injuries is significantly higher than the 28 reported during the same period in 2023 and the 18 recorded in 2022.

ALSO READ:

17 fireworks-related injuries logged as of Dec. 23 – DOH

Firecrackers: DOH-7 director warns risks of using them for New Year

‘Goodbye Philippines,’ other firecrackers banned by Cebu City

“Thirty-seven (86 percent) ng kaso ay dulot ng iligal na paputok, partikular ay boga,” said the DOH.

(Thirty-seven cases or 86 percent were caused by illegal fireworks, particularly boga.)

Meanwhile, the DOH reported that the majority of the injuries, amounting to 34 cases, were sustained by individuals aged 19 years or younger.

The health department then reminded the public to avoid lighting fireworks and instead opt for noise-making alternatives like drums and horns to celebrate.

It also reiterated that the sale of firecrackers or fireworks to minors is illegal.

The DOH also urged the public to contact the National Emergency hotline at 911 and the DOH hotline at 1555, in cases of emergency.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP