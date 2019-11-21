Ateneo de Cebu’s Casinillo is Cesafi high school MVP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Leobert Andrew “LA” Casinillo of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles has just been named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

The awarding was made before Game 2 of the best-of-three finals series Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Joining Casinillo in the Mythical 5 are two University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in Isaiah Miguel Blanco and Luther Leonard.

Also named into the Mythical 5 are Kyle Ochavo of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers and Albert John “AJ” Sacayan of the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers. /bmjo