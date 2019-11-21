With only 8 officers, HPG-Cebu commits to support road law enforcement in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Despite having only eight men for the entire Cebu province, the chief of the High Patrol Group (HPG) has committed to take part in strengthening road law enforcement in the province.

Police Captain Michael Gingoyon said they would be collaborating with the local police stations in the province to maximize road crime prevention and enforcement of traffic laws.

Gingoyon said they only have 39 personnel for the entire region.

Of which, only eight are designated for their operations in Metro Cebu and the entire province.

“Our number will not hamper our mandate which is to enforce traffic laws and anti-carnapping operations. For now, we are maximizing our presence through force multipliers,” said Gingoyon.

Gingoyon added that he had already requested their central office to increase their forces here in the region.

Gingoyon represented the HPG in the first Cebu Traffic Management Board meeting earlier at the Capitol.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia called on the provincial police and the HPG for the enforcement of traffic laws as a means of solving the traffic congestion problem in Cebu.

Garcia issued Executive Order no. 24, which created the Traffic Management Board, last November 7, 2019.Gar

The TMB will mainly look into the concerns of national roads traversing the province.

The traffic management board includes the heads of the Central Visayas Offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7), Land Transport Office (LTO-7), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7), Cebu Police Provincial Office and the HPG.

The local chief executives of the metro cities of Danao, Mandaue, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Naga and Carcar and the president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Cebu Chapter also compose the advisory council of the TMB./dbs