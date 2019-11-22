SWU-Phinma dethrones UV

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu college basketball has a new king.

The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras survived a huge rally to defeat the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV), 64-60, in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the packed Cebu Coliseum here.

The Cobras, thus, wrapped up the series, 2-1, to end a five-year title drought in the league.

It is also head coach Mike Reyes’ first title with SWU-Phinma in Cebu’s premier collegiate league.

The win also denied the Green Lancers a fourth straight title.

The Cobras took of to a hot start, leading by as many as 18 in the first half before UV came roaring back in the third.

The Green Lancers outscored the Cobras 24-7 in the third to take a 46-44 lead entering the fourth.

Both teams exchanged baskets early in the final frame but the Cobras held the Green Lancers to just two points in the last two minutes while Gerald Fernandez, Dyll Roncal and Will Polican sank crucial freethrows that paved the way for the victory.

Big man Red Cachuela led SWU-Phinma with 14 points. /bmjo

