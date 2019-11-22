Over a hundred  jobseeker want to join Dover

More than a hundred jobseekers attended the Dover Business Services (DBS) hiring blitz held at Seda Ayala Center Cebu on November 21-22, 2019.

The mass hiring done by the company is part of its rapid expansion to cater to the growing global market in the industry.

About 20 positions were made available by DBS, from finance, accounts payables, to business analyst and around 30 applicants will be hired.

According to Jing Cubos, DBS Philippines site director, the company’s decision to expand its operation in Cebu was spurred by the growing demand for talents in the industry.

Currently DBS has about 200 employees from two of its facilities in the City, in FLB Center and their newly opened site at One Montage.

“We are bullish about our expansion; and as the company continued to expand, we will hire more and more people to fill our sites,” said Cubos.

Cubos said that Cebu’s supply of talents also contributed to the company’s rapid expansion.

Aside from the hiring blitz, Peejay Dacat, the company’s human resource chief, said that DBS still accepts walk-in applicants at their two facilities.

“All our applicants undergo a long screening before they will receive their offers, because here at Dover, we want to make sure that are talents are the best,” said Dacat.

DBS is an American company that has more than 200 employee and has about 400 workstations in Cebu City alone.

It provides support functions for accounts payable, general ledgers, and accounts receivables for various companies around the world, mostly in America.

DBS ultimately expands its service offering to include payroll preparations, business controls, e-commerce, leasing and voice support for customer management. It has three global locations in Cincinnati, Ohio; in Suzhou, China; and in Cebu.