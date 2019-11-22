School principal dies in apparent heart attack while attending NORAA

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – A high school principal attending the Negros Oriental Athletic Association (NORAA) meet in Valencia, Negros Oriental was found dead inside her room at 2 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Bong-ao National High School of the town.

Maria Fe Ramirez, 49, married and principal of Tayasan National High School in Tayasan, Negros Oriental, was believed to have suffered a heart attack, according to a police report.

The incident was reported at 7:15 a.m. of Friday by Cherry Belon, 50, head teacher of Matauta Elementary School also in Tayasan.

Police Corporal Rixon Basilio, duty officer of the Tayasan Municipal Police Office, said the victim was last seen at around 1:45 a.m.

Basilio quoted Belon as saying that the victim was last seen coming out of the restroom before she went back to bed and never woke up.

Ramirez was rushed to a private hospital in Dumaguete City but was declared dead on arrival./elb