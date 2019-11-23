SWU-Phinma still Cesafi men’s volleyball champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras defended their Cesafi men’s volleyball title for the third straight time after sweeping their best-of-three finals series against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym.

The Cobras won Game 2, 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.

Mark Kevin Petancio, the grandson of former national player Thelma Datig, was once again named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP). This is his third MVP honors with SWU and his fourth in total. He got his first MVP honors when he was still playing with the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

Petancio was also named as the Best Setter.

Three of Petancio’s teammates also received special awards—Mariel Canumay as 1st Best Outside Spiker, Nilo Jasmin as the 1st Best Middle Blocker and Sico Rafols as the Best Opposite Hitter.

Other special awardees were USPF’s Barbie Imperial (2nd Best Outside Spiker), USC’s Anthony Ekwenugo (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and USC’s Jerie Joseph Pingoy (Best Libero). /bmjo