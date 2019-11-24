Memes and comments of dismay flood the internet over teacher-student issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The internet has been going on and off about this issue between a teacher and her student, who reported the the former for abuse.

And to no surprise, netizens were quick to jump into the issue by creating what they do best— memes.

This issue earned its popularity through the program, “Raffy Tulfo in Action” where a certain teacher was reported by her student’s grandmother and parents because the teacher allegedly caused trauma.

Read:Raffy Tulfo draws netizens’ ire for pressuring teacher to quit job

Filipinos are also big on turning a serious situation into something that’s lighter but still brings the message across.

Here are some of the memes that have been circulating online:

But these memes are just some of the many ways netizens have been expressing their sentiments regarding the incident. Many also remembered how their teachers treated them before as their teacher’s way of instilling discipline in them.

One netizen, Virginia Gabad commented, “Noong panahon namin kurot, untog sa blackboard pag hindi nakasagot walang assignment pag ganoon d ka puede magsumbong sa nanay kasi papaluin ka pa rin ibig sabihin natutu kami e sa ngayon mga bata matitigas ang mga ulo.”

While Christine Flores commented, “Napaka oa naman nito.”

But no matter what we have experienced under our teachers, we should always be grateful for all the things they did for us that helped us in getting where we are now./dbs