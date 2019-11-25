GMCAC to start construction of hotel complex in 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. will already start construction of its hotel complex beside the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

GMCAC President Louie Ferrer told CDN Digital that they have scheduled the groundbreaking for the hotel project during the first quarter of 2020.

Their hotel project will have 400 rooms and several function rooms, Ferrer said.

The company is investing P5 billion for the hotel project that will be completed in three years.

Ferrer also disclosed that they will also be constructing a convention center to serve as venue for meetings, incentives, conference and exhibitions (MICE) events.

He explained that the hotel would be lined to the terminal and the convention center.

Meanwhile, GMCAC announced the completion of the renovation of the MCIA domestic terminal.

However, works were still being done on the airport village, said Ferrer.

Upon completion, the airport village would be showcasing local products, he said.

The newly renovated domestic terminal can now serve over 11 million passengers annually. On the other hand, the international airport terminal can serve up to 4.5 million passengers, Ferrer said.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) bared that the number of passengers served by the airport from January to September had reached more than 9.464 million or an increase of 11 percent over the same period last year.

Also, 80,275 flights passed through the airport, up by seven percent compared to last year’s figures. / dcb