Samsam offers City Hall job to Civil Engineering topnotcher

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After topping the November 2019 licensure examination for Civil Engineers, opportunities continue to open for Engineer Lou Mervin Tristan Mahilum.

His recent offer came from Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas who visited the Mahilum residence in Barangay Dumlog on Sunday, November 24, to ask Tristan to join the Talisay City Engineering Office.

“I offered him (Tristan) a job as one of our engineers in city hall. We need good people like him at city hall. I told him to think about it. I’m pretty sure he has about a thousand job offers now already,” Gullas said in his Facebook post on Sunday.

At the same time, Gullas lauded the Mahilum family, whom he said was worth emulating, for helping Tristan achieve his dream of becoming a Civil Engineer.

“That’s why I say they are a family worth emulating because all of them played a role in this accomplishment. As difficult as it was for his father to not be here with him to share this accomplishment, I’m sure he is equally proud. He had to take care of his family by working abroad. And his hard work, blood, sweat and tears are paying off now,” Gullas said.

Tristan’s father, Mervin, works as a seafarer abroad.

“His mother, on the other hand, is the one left here. She has the sole responsibility of raising the family and their children. And from the looks of things, she did very well,” Gullas added.

Tristan graduated Cum Laude at the University of San Carlos (USC). He toped this year’s Civil Engineering examination with a passing percentage of 93.25 percent and bested 6,510 other examinees.

Brandon Calvin Go of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) and Brenan Labaya of the Cebu Technological University-Main Campus joined Tristan on the top 10 spot of the Civil Engineering exam. Go was fourth placer while Labaya occupied the sixth spot. / dcb