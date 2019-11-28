Presyo Merkado: Lambay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lambay or crabs is a favorite seafood and is a surefire hit in many eat-all-you-can restaurants.

At the T. Padilla Public Market, a kilo of lambay is sold at P260 per kilo. Our suki nga tindera here said the crabs were from their suppliers hailing from Cebu. City’s neighboring town, Cordova.

Thinking about making your own steamed crab in coconut milk? Here is a simple way to do it.

1. Make sure to wash the crabs well under cold running water. You can use a kitchen brush to remove the dirt.

2. Arrange the crabs inside a steamer basket with the belly side down and then sprinkle with salt to taste.

3. Put the steamer basket in a big pot of boiling water and steam for 25 minutes or until the crabs turn orange.

4. In a pan, sauté garlic, ginger and red onions. You can also opt to add chillies.

5. Add the steamed crabs and then pour the coconut milk or the coconut cream. Season to taste. Let it sit for another 10 minutes before serving.

You can also add your vegetables of choice for this recipe. Just make sure to cook the vegetables before you add the crab.

How about you? Any crab recipe you want to share? / celr