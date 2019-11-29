Coast Guard rescues motor barge; no casualties reported

By: Delta Derycka C. Letigio - CDN Digital | November 29,2019 - 10:02 AM

TALISAY CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) rescued a motor barge off the coast of Sibulan after it was carried off by huge waves early morning of Thursday, November 28, 2019.

On Friday morning, November 29, the Motor Barge Tamban was towed “safely” by the PCG-7 rescue vessel, BRP Suluan, at the Dapitan Bay in Zamboanga del Norte.

According to Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, spokesperson of the PCG-7, investigation revealed that the Motor Barge Tamban docked at the Sibulan port in Negros Oriental about 7:30 p.m. of November 26.

But the anchor of Tamban was dragged by strong currents in the said area.

“The barge was drifting for almost two days when they were able to call PCG for help at 2 a.m. of 28 November 2019,” said the PCG-7 in a statement.

The MRRV 4406, which was docked in Cagayan de Oro City, immediately proceeded to the area which was approximately 120 nautical miles away.

They were able to contact the motor barge at around 6:30 a.m. on November 28, Thursday.

Tamban is currently docked at the Dapitan Bay while the four rescued crew have been given medical attention.

Encina said the cargoes of the motor barge are secured. / celr