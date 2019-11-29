Rains expected in Cebu on Sunday when Typhoon Tisoy enters PAR

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu may experience cloudy skies and light to moderate scattered rains with occasional heavy rains and thunderstorms on Sunday dawn when Typhoon Tisoy is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Engineer Alfredo Quiblat Jr., Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said there would be clear skies for Saturday, November 30.

“Dili man kaayo kusog ang epekto sa Cebu kay adto man siya mo landfall sa southern Luzon,” said Quiblat.

(Cebu won’t be greatly affected with the typhoon since it will land in southern Luzon.)

Read more: Typhoon Kammuri almost stationary; amihan affecting Luzon

Quiblat said there would be small chances that the typhoon would change direction and would most likely continue to head upward south.

He said the cloudy skies would start to appear starting December 1 and where scattered rain would start to fall from morning up until Monday.

He also said that they might issue a gale warning on Monday in Cebu, specifically in the northern part of Cebu.

He said this would be a possibility especially since as of Friday afternoon, November 29, they had recorded winds of 45 kilometers per hour causing moderate to rough sea condition.

Although the landfall area of the typhoon would be in the Southern part of Luzon, Quiblat has warned Cebuanos to be wary of sailing starting Saturday. |dbs