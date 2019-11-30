Cebu City dads seek ban on road works, ‘no fly zone’ declaration during Sinulog 2020 celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council wants all roads works in the city suspended during the duration of the next year’s Sinulog celebration from January 9 to 19, 2020 to prevent from adding to the traffic congestion that may result from the annual festivity.

An exemption will only be made if there was a need to fix the carousel route of the grand parade that will include the New Imus Road, General Maxilom Avenue and part of Osmeña Boulevard.

“There is a need to repair the streets and repatch the potholes in order to ensure the safety of delegates, the devotees, motorists, and the general public who will be inconvenienced by uneven surface,” says Councilor Dave Tumulak, who authored a total of 10 resolution which specifies preparations for the Sinulog 2020.

During their November 27, 2019 session, members of the Cebu City Council passed resolutions authored by Tumulak, who is also a member of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

One of Tumulak’s resolutions requested Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to allow the closure of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue during the grand parade on January 19.

He said that since the terminal is located close to the parade route and the Cebu City Sports Center that will serve as the main judging area for the different contingents, it would be impossible for its operation to stay uninterrupted.

“It is common knowledge that huge crowds will cause traffic in Cebu City during Sinulog Grand Parade celebration,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak is proposing to transfer terminals operations that day to El Pardo Street that is located at the South Road Properties (SRP).

If approved by Garcia, CSBT will be closed from 3 a.m. and until after the end of the Sinulog grand parade on Jan. 19.

Another approved resolution authored by Tumulak seeks to declare the vicinity of the Basilica and the Sinulog carousel route a “no fly zone” to ensure the safety of whose who will be attending the religious activities and watching the festival.

An exemption will only be given to drones owned by the police and the military.

The City Council also approved Tumulak’s resolution that seeks the regulation of ambulant vendors who are expected to troop to the Basilica to take advantage of the crowd of devotees.

Nearby roads will have to be declared as no vending areas and allotted for the use of Sto. Niño devotees, he said.

Councilors also directed members of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team to monitor vendors who will be selling along the Sinulog grand parade route and make sure that they are register with the Department for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP). / dcb