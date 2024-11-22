DTI to consumers: Beware of fake Highlands corned beef

Consumers are being warned about counterfeit Highlands Gold Corned Beef products in the market, so the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) advises buyers to be cautious and look for warning signs when purchasing.

To avoid counterfeit products, the DTI recommends in an advisory to buy only from authorized retailers. Consumers are also advised to avoid repacked products because they are likely fake.

The trade agency made distinctions in the packaging of original from fake products, including the format in the food product dating tag.

For original products, the first line has the phrase “consume before date,” followed by the date of expiration.

The third line is composed of the product code, plant number, and batch code.

In contrast, the first line in the fake product contains a product code and batch code, with the second line noting the “consumer before date.”

Also, the original product has a “normal” pull tab design, while the fake one has a different one.

Further, the can of original products have a beaded body, while the counterfeit one has a straight can build.

In addition, the original uses coated paper labels, with text printed in gold color. The fake one used photo paper and texts are printed in black.

The DTI also reminded the public that the original product only comes in cans of 150 grams, 210 g, 260 g, and 320 g.

Highlands also does not sell dented cans and frozen corned beef, added the DTI.

The public can report retailers, distributors, and manufacturers that sell counterfeit products through the hotline One-DTI (1-384) or by emailing the DTI at [email protected]. INQ

