SEA Games: PH dancesport plucks 4 gold medals so far

Dancesport added to the Philippines’ medal haul early, plucking four gold medals so far in different categories in 30th Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

The pair of Mark Jayson Gayon and May Joy Renigen danced their way to the top prize in Standard Waltz and Slow Foxtrot categories to get the Filipinos’ campaign going.

Meanwhile, Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla ruled the Tango and Viennese Waltz events.

Their golden performances hiked the country’s gold medal tally to seven as of posting.

Other dancesport events at Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga are still ongoing.