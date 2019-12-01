Here’s why growing up with cousins is the best

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Having siblings is a great blessing.

But having extra more siblings and best friends in the form of a cousin is a greater blessing.

Want to know why?

Well, cousins are just the extra people who play a big role in one’s life. They make the family gathering more exciting.

Growing up with cousins is the best, here’s why:

Extra siblings— having cousins around you while growing sparks a different kind of happiness. They become your extra brother or sister whom you can run to and talk to. They sometimes act more like a sister or brother to you than your real siblings.

They “get” you— yes, your siblings may know you, but there’s this deeper bond between you and this certain cousin of yours wherein they know if you are sad or happy just by looking at you. They get you and your actions right away without you needing to explain it to them.

Added bodyguards— boy oh boy! Cousins will fight for you whenever a boy or a girl hurts your feelings. They are there to just stand by your side and just guard you, especially when you get a bit too drunk to go home from a night out.

Easy to make memories with— You do hang out and make memories with your friends, but hanging out and making memories with your cousins? It’s one of the best things in the world. They make a simple get-together a lot more fun, and simple out of town trip a little crazier. Cousins make it more fun to be around the family especially if you have not seen each other in a long time.

No judgment— they know you and that’s all that matters to them. No matter how bad things can get, and no matter how people talk about you, they know you and they will never turn their backs on you. Cousins may sometimes be our enemies too, but at the end of the day, you will always find each other in each other’s arms.

Cousins are a great bonus from God. Having cousins and growing up with them have taught many of us great lessons and have created a lot of good memories when we were young that we keep talking about even up to the present.

Cousins are the extras we never thought we needed in our lives./dbs