SEA Games: Cebuano dancesport pair Aunzo, Cañeda, bags 3 gold medals

CLARK CITY, Philippines — The Cebuano dancesport pair of Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda handed the Philippines three more gold medals after topping their respective event Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga Province.

The pair dominated the Cha-cha, Samba and Rumba in the Latin category of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

They are the third and fourth Cebuanos who handed Cebu medals on the first day of competition.

