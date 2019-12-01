Metro, northern Cebu under Signal No. 1; Tisoy to draw nearest to Cebu on Monday afternoon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the entire northern Cebu is now under Tropical Storm Warning Signal No. 1.

As of 5 p.m. advisory of Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), Typhoon Tisoy is about 595 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes and is expected to draw nearest to Cebu province tomorrow afternoon, December 2.

Tisoy continues to move west at 20 kilometers per hour (kph) while maintaining the strength of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph.

“Its nearest location with respect to northern Cebu will be tomorrow afternoon [December 2]. So, possible nga maka-signal number 2 ang northern Cebu (Northern Cebu may be placed under Storm Signal Number 2),” said Engineer Alfredo Quiblat Jr., Pagasa-Visayas chief.

Metro Cebu includes the cities of Carcar, Naga, Talisay, Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Danao and the towns of Minglanilla, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, and Compostela.

Read more: 20 areas in Cebu now under Signal 1; LGUs urged to conduct preventive evacuation in high risk areas

The storm warning signal number 1 has already been hoisted in the 18 towns and 2 cities of the northern Cebu, including the midwest.

Quiblat said the remaining parts of Metro Cebu may also be placed under Signal No. 1 as the effects of Typhoon Tisoy is expected to intensify on Monday.

Also under Signal No. 1 are the provinces of Aurora, eastern portion of Nueva Ecija, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Metro Manila, Oriental Mindoro, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern portion of Negros Occidental, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Dinagat and Siargao Islands.

Tisoy is anticipated to make landfall at the Bicol Region between Monday evening to Tuesday morning, December 3.

The provinces of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon are placed under Storm Signal No. 2, as well as the entire Samar province.

Read more: All trips from Hagnaya port cancelled after parts of north Cebu placed under signal No. 1

The Philippine Coast Guard stations in Cebu, Bohol and Camotes have already suspended all vessel trips bound for Bicol Region, northern Cebu, and Eastern Visayas due to rough seas.

Meanwhile, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has declared the suspension of classes for pre-school and elementary levels in all public schools in the 15 localities in northern Cebu namely: Bantayan Island, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remegio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Danao, Camotes Island, Asturias, Tuburan, Bogo City and Sogod, for December 2.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Neil Sanchez also urged local disaster officers to implement preemptive evacuation for residents in high-risk communities to minimize the risks in their respective localities./dbs