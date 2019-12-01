All trips from Hagnaya port cancelled after parts of north Cebu placed under signal No. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Port Authority Police – Operations Center has announced the cancellation of all trips coming from the Hagnaya port in San Remegio town in northern Cebu that are bound for Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island and Masbate province in Bicol Region starting at noon today, December 1, 2019.

The cancellation was ordered by the Philippine Coast Guard after parts of northern Cebu was placed under Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 because of typhoon Tisoy, says the CPA Police – Operations Center advisory that was posted on their Facebook page.

Travellers are advised to call the Philippine Coast Guard at 402-0489 and 09985858301 or the Hagnaya Port management at 317-0529 for more information.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that parts of northern Cebu which include the cities of Bogo and Danao and the towns of Bantayan, Santa Fe and Madridejos in Bantayan Island; Borbon; Carmen; Catmon; Daanbantayan; Medellin; San Remigio; Sogod; Tabogon; Tabuelan in northern Cebu and Asturias and Tuburan towns in midwestern Cebu; and Tudela Pilar, Poro, San Francisco in Camotes Islands have been placed under tropical cyclone signal no. 1

These areas will experience wind velocity ranging from 30 to 60 kilometers per hour.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and watch for the next Severe Weather Bulletin to be issued at 5 p.m. today,” the Pagasa advisory says./dbs