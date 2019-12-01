After latest road death in Carcar, motorists advised to drive carefully

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists especially bus drivers are encouraged to always be alert and to always follow the 60 kilometer per hour speed limit on highways in Carcar City.

Police Staff Sergeant Miguel Bernabe, Carcar City Police Station investigator, gave this advice to motorists after road accident involving a Librando Bus and a motorcycle caused the death of the motorcycle driver, a 75-year-old man, in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City at past 7 a.m. on December 1, 2019.

Bernabe said accidents could not be prevented, but being extra careful would go a long way for a driver.

“Huna-hunaon nila ilaha safety and safety sa ilaha mga passengers,” he said.

(They must always think about their safety and so with their passengers.)

Bernabe said that Trinidad Perez of Barangay Perrelos died after he was thrown off his motorcycle when it was hit by a passing Librando Bus on the highway driven by Joedines Dela Peña, 27, a resident of Barangay Apo, Argao town in southern Cebu.

He said that Trinidad had just left his house on his motorcycle and came out on the highway when the accident happened.

Dela Peña told police that that he failed to step on the brakes when the victim on his motorcycle suddenly crossed the road.

He said that Dela Peña was detained at the Carcar City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide charge./dbs