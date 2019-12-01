Gunman shoots dead 18-year-old Sibulan resident

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — An unidentified gunman and his cohort shot dead an 18-year-old resident of Barangay Magatas in Sibulan town, Negros Oriental at 7:40 p.m., December 1, 2019.

Angel Dianon Banzalan died on the spot after he was shot three times in the body while he was texting somebody with his cellphone beside the road in Purok 2 of the barangay, according to a police report of the Sibulan Police Office.

The report stated that the Sibulan Police Office received a call from a concerned citizen informing them about the shooting incident.

Police Master Sergeant Jeric Dipaling and Police Staff Sergeant Cromwell Sevilla, who received the call about the shooting incident, proceeded to the crime scene and found the body of Banzalan lying on the ground.

According to police, two unidentified men approached the victim while he was texting with his cell phone beside the road.

One of the two men, pulled out a gun of still unknown caliber and shot dead Banzalan.

Sibulan Police were still investigating the shooting incident to find out who killed the victim and arrest them. | dbs