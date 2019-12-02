26 passengers injured in minibus accident in Sogod, Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 26 passengers sustained injuries when a minibus fell on its side while traversing the national highway in Sitio Sandayong, Barangay Liki, Sogod, Cebu, past 2 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Raymund Bacordo of Sogod police station, the minibus was heading to Cebu City and was carrying 40 passengers, excluding the driver and two assistants.

Of the 26 passengers, five sustained serious injuries on their body parts while the others sustained scratches and bruises.

Bacordo said the five passengers were brought to Cebu City for further treatment while the others were sent to the Sogod district hospital.

Bacordo narrated that the driver of the minibus, identified as Edgar Muñez Atendido, 44 from Sitio Dagit, Bogo City, tried to overtake the bus ahead of him but was unable to push through when he realized that his brakes were malfunctioning.

Bacordo said that when Atendido tried to maneuver back to his lane, he lost control of the bus and caused it to tilt and fall on its right at the side of the highway.

No one was hurt from the other bus, which was driven by Zeha Sabanal, 32 from Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, and was also heading to Cebu City.

A case of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple physical injury and damage to property is now being prepared to be filed against Atendido, who is currently detained at Sogod police station. /bmjo