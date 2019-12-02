Typhoon Tisoy: Daanbantayan Mayor orders evacuation of coastal residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura has ordered for the preventive evacuation of coastal residents and those who are located in high-risk areas in preparation for the heavy rainfall and strong winds of Typhoon Tisoy.

An advisory posted on the town’s official Facebook page says that Shimura has also directed barangay captains from the 20 barangays to prepare their respective evacuation centers while also ordering the suspension of classes in all levels in both public and private schools.

“Mayor Shimura stressed that preparedness would help minimize the disruptive impacts of typhoon,” says the advisory that was posted on the town’s Facebook page at noontime Monday, December 2, 2019.

In their 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Tisoy is expected to make a landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon areas between Monday night and early morning on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, the eye of Typhoon was located around 235 kilometers East Southeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 250 kilometers East of Juban, Sorsogon. It has a maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kilometers per hour.

Northern Cebu, including Daanbantayan town, a first class municipality that is located in Province’s norther tip, and Metro Cebu localities, have remained under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1.

Shimura called for a meeting with personnel from their Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) to discuss their preparations for the expected landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.

He also gave instructions for the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Coast Guard and the barangays to constnatly coordinate with their MDRRMO while they remain on a “red alert” status.

Photos below were grabbed from the Municipality of Daanbantayan Facebook page.