Signal No. 2 up in northern Cebu; Metro Cebu still under Signal No. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Towns in the northern side of Cebu are now under Storm Warning Signal No. 2 as Typhoon Tisoy continues to move closer to southern Luzon land mass.

In the Severe Weather Bulletin posted by the state weather bureau shortly before 3 p.m., Tisoy is some 195 kilometers East of Sorsogon and continues to move west at 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

Tisoy maintains a strength of 150 kph and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed northern Cebu under yellow rainfall alert since 11 a.m.

This means that heavy rains that may induce flooding are experienced in these areas.

Metro Cebu, which remains under Storm Signal No. 1, and Southern Cebu are also forecast to experience light to moderate and occasional heavy rains.

Here is the complete list of towns under storm warning signal as issued by the Pagasa:

Signal No. 3 (121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, southern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, San Vincente, San Lorenzon Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes), Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, and southern portion of Quezon (Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres),

Northern Samar, northern portion of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, San Policarpio), and northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto. Niño)

Signal No. 2 (61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, southern Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan), Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, rest of Camarines Norte, Calamian Islands, southern portion of Zambales ( San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo)

Rest of Eastern Samar, rest of Samar, Biliran, Aklan, Capiz, northern portion of Antique (Valderrama, Bugasong, Laua-an, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan Libertad), northern portion of Iloilo (Janiuay, Badiangan, Pototan, Barotac Nuevo, Anilao, Dingle, Dueñas, Lambunao, Calinog, Passi, San Enrique, Banate, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Bingawan, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), northern portion of Negros Occidental ( Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso),

Northern Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Carmen Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, and Camotes Islands), and northern portion of Leyte ( Baybay, Mahaplag, Abuyog, Javier, Macarthur, Mayorga, La Paz, Dulag, Albuera, barauen, Julita, Tolosa, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Sta. Fe, Tacloban, Alangalang, Jaro, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga, Carigara, Capoocan, Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Kananga, Matag-ob, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Ormoc)

Signal No. 1 (30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

Southern Isabela (Palanan, Dinapique, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones and San Agustin), Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Quirino, rest of Aurora, and rest of Zambales

Rest of Antique, rest of Iloilo, Guimaras, rest of Negros Occidental, Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Danao City), rest Leyte, and Southern Leyte)

Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island /dbs