San Remigio provides shelter, food for stranded passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The municipality of San Remegio in northern Cebu has provided temporary shelter to passengers, who were left stranded by the issuance of a gale warning on Sunday, December 1.

An advisory posted on the town’s official Facebook page says that the still undetermined number of stranded passengers have been accommodated in a nearby school to ensure their safety.

“Ang MSWDO sa maong lungsod nihatag usab ug pagkaon sa mga stranded nga pasahero nga anaa sa evacuation center,” the advisory added.

(The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) are providing stranded passengers with meals while they remain at the evacuation center.)

Photos below were grabbed from the Municipality of San Remegio Facebook page.

/dbs