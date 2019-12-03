Gazini’s Philippine flag-inspired earrings is making waves online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Grey wowed the universe with her ear cuff earrings, Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is also getting online attention for her elegant dangling earrings.

On her official Facebook page, a photo post shows Ganados with her dangling earrings beautifully inspired by the colors of the Philippine flag.

The post, which was uploaded on December 2, 2019, has already garnered 1,400 reactions with 103 shares as of December 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Netizen, Regine Tropico commented, “Unique and nice!” Another netizen, Kenneth Benton, said “That is very nice earrings, And I am a guy, haha” while Raymund Manggas Man-on said, “Very creative.”

It was not disclosed nor announced if Ganados will be wearing those earrings during the coronation night on December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, but those earrings made quite an impression online. /bmjo