LOOK: A sweet safety reminder from a motorcycle rider

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Traffic is one of the many things that can easily turn our good mood into a bad one.

Thankfully, there are people who are creative enough to come up with something that can give us a laugh while stuck in traffic.

Like this one that caught the attention of a netizen driving in the busy streets of Mandaue on November 25, 2019.

Carl Belyca Navarra, 23, shared on her Facebook account a photo of what she saw that caught her attention.

Here’s the photo:

The photo shows a plate attached at the back of a motorcycle with a text, “Una lang, kay gwapa akong asawa, sayang ma-byuda,” which means “Go ahead, I have a beautiful wife, It would be a waste if she’ll be a widow.)

It was a perfect and sweet message for all motorists and couples. And it didn’t escape the eyes of Navarra.

“As a couple, nindot gyud kung ampingan ug pangga-on ang usa’g usa,” says Navarra.

(As a couple, it is really nice to take care and love each other.)

Navarra’s post has since got the attention of netizens. As of December 3, 2019, the post has already been shared 1,600 times and earned 616 reactions. /bmjo