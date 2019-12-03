SM Cinema limited early release of Star Wars Tickets

SM Cinema in Cebu invites moviegoers to avail of the limited early release of cinema tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this December.

Visit SM Cinema ticket counters in SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and in SM City Consolacion from December 20 to 22 and purchase in advance your cinema tickets for the upcoming blockbuster film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

A year after the events of The Last Jedi, the remnants of the Resistance face the First Order once again—while reckoning with the past and their own inner turmoil. Meanwhile, the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its climax, bringing the Skywalker saga to a definitive end.

The film stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, among others.