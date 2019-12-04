Rains cause ‘minor’ landslide in Compostela; 5 families evacuated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five families, or at least 15 individuals, from Barangay Basak in Compostela town, northern Cebu were evacuated following a minor landslide that happened on Tuesday afternoon, December 3.

The households were only about five meters away from the soil that eroded from a property that is being developed in the area.

Compostela’s Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (LDRRM) Officer Joy Ann Lauron said the heavy rains on December 3 caused the soil to become loose and gradually erode.

The Municipal DRRM Office received the alert from residents that soil started to erode around 4 p.m. prompting them to send out a team for the preemptive evacuation of the five households nearest to the site.

The evacuees are currently staying at the gymnasium of the barangay.

Lauron, however, said they have yet to ascertain whether the activity in the area was only a development project or if it is for quarrying.

“This is a private lot that is now being developed. We will check with the barangay whether this development has the necessary permits,” Lauron said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Meanwhile, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) Head Rodel Bontuyan said they have not issued any quarry permit in the said barangay.

Bontuyan said the barangay officials have the authority to stop the operations and to seek the help of the local police to arrest those who conduct development in their area without the proper permits. / celr