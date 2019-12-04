Minglanilla police identify person of interest in gas station robbery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local police in Minglanilla town are following a person of interest in the robbery of a gasoline station in Barangay Tunghaan early morning of Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Police said the suspects may have contacts inside the establishment who helped them plan out the crime.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Dante Valiente of Minglanilla Police Station said they are conducting further investigation into the robbery case.

The gas station lost about P500,000 to the robbers.

Valiente said the suspects, one of them wearing a security guard’s uniform, arrived at the station and overpowered Adelino Villarin, the security guard on duty.

Villarin was alone in the gasoline station since it was closed when the incident happened a few minutes after 1 a.m.

Valiente said the suspects tied up the gasoline station’s security guard and took his 9mm service firearm as they fled with their loot on board a motorcycle.

Although the gasoline station had a closed-circuit television (CCTV) unit, the police were not able to retrieve any footage because the equipment was destroyed by the robbers.

“Wala gyud silay nakuha nga footage kay giguba kuno ang CCTV. Apil sa ilang follow-up karon ang mga CCTV pud sa mga kasikbit nga establishments,” said Valiente.

(They were not able to get footages from the CCTV of the gasoline station because it was destroyed. Authorities are now conducting a follow-up investigation of the CCTV units of the neighboring establishments.)

Valiente said Villarin was also invited for questioning. He also accompanied the police in their follow-up investigation at the gasoline station. / celr