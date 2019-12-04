Win any conversation with the 2019 Inquirer Sports Viber sticker pack!

Apart from being known as one of the most hospitable people in the world, competitiveness is almost second nature to Filipinos.

Whether it be obvious or not, there’s a little bit of fire in us that makes us want to emerge victorious in any competition. And if you think about it, this competitiveness started off from when we were very young. Our childhood is filled with both solo or team-oriented activities where one party would win: Luksong Baka, Patintero, and of course Chinese Garter, to name a few, have instilled in us that instinct to win.

Our love for these kinds of activities has translated into the love of sports: the unifying feeling of cheering for your own team with a group of people combined with the amazing feeling of victory or the humbling experience of defeat.

In fact, proof of our upbringing being heavily involved with sports can be seen in our schools. Every year, events like Intramurals are held in every school where students are put in teams to play against each other in some of the country’s most popular sports like basketball, volleyball, and badminton.

Academic rewards and opportunities are even given to the students who excel in sports in the form of scholarships.

The Philippines is even known worldwide in sports like Boxing (some foreigners even throw their hands up in fists as soon as they hear the Philippines and say that their favorite boxer is Sen. Manny Pacquiao), Billiards, and various E-games.

And luckily for the sports enthusiasts of the country, the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) is held here in the Philippines from November 30, 2019 to December 11, 2019.

