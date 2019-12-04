High-value target arrested with P2-M worth of illegal drugs in Bais City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A 43-year-old high value target (HVT) at the provincial level was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Okiot, Bais City at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

The joint personnel of the Provincial Intelligence Battalion-Special Operation Group (PIB-SOG), Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), Bais City Police Office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Angelo Dy, a resident of the same barangay.

In an interview, Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the NOPPO, said a total of 300 grams of shabu (crystal meth) with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P2.04 million was recovered from the suspect.

A P500 bill marked money and P1,000 cash was also recovered from Dy.

Entoma, who was in Bais City during the arrest, said the suspect admitted that the illegal drugs came from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

“Sa ato pa dinagko diay ni kay 300 grams. Ilaha na ning pang Christmas. Mao ni among effort ron. Kun mahimo way Paskohay ni. Kinahanglan tuluyan na ning mga durugista,” Entoma said.

(This is a huge operation because it’s 300 grams. This is Christmas for them. This is our effort these days. If we can, we won’t celebrate Christmas because we need to arrest these drug traders.) / celr