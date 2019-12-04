CCPO intensifies police visibility, checkpoints amid kidnapping scares

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Intensified police visibility, constant checkpoints and regular patrolling are the solutions of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to the “kidnapping scares” that have been circulating online.

Despite their earlier statement that there is no kidnapping incident in the city, CCPO Deputy Director for Operations Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret said they have directed the police stations in the city to set out to the streets to deter not only kidnapping but also other forms of criminality.

“The moment na nag-start na nag-viral yang video sa NCR (National Capital Region and Region 3 [on alleged kidnapping], nag-advise na kami na i-ano natin yung visibility. Yung mga police natin, bawal na yung walang reflectorized vest para nakikita,” Korret said.

(When the alleged kidnapping video went viral online in the National Capital Region and Region 3, we advised our men to intensify our visibility. Our policemen are directed to wear reflectorized vests to maximize their visibility.)

READ: CCPO assures public: No kidnapping incidents in Cebu City

Instead of posting alleged kidnapping incidents in social media, Korret said concerned individuals should directly report to the police so appropriate actions can be taken and so public panic can be avoided.

Korret also cautioned those who post hoaxes in social media that they may be held criminally liable.

“We will have them checked by our investigation unit,” Korret said.

In Danao City, a 21-year-old student may face charges for alarm and scandal in relation to cybercrime prevention law after posting that there are people roaming the city inside a white van who are looking for kidnapping targets.

READ: Netizen who posted kidnapping hoax may face charges

Korret said they are coordinating with the Highway Patrol Group in conducting regular checkpoints around the city to apprehend suspicious and heavily tinted vehicles.

In the hinterlands, Korret said the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) is conducting regular patrols to deter all forms of criminality. / celr