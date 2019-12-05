Public school teachers to receive P10K incentive bonus on December 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here’s good news for public school teachers.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that they will be receiving their P10,000 incentive bonus for this year.

Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez, Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) told CDN Digital that the amount was expected to be downloaded in their ATM accounts by December 10 to 20, 2019.

“Gahapon lang nakadawat mi ug go-signal from the Secretary of Education ug sa Undersecretary sa Finance for the implementation adtong madawat sa atong mga teachers,” Jimenez said.

(It was only yesterday that we received the go-signal from the Secretary of Education and the Undersecretary of Finance for the implementation of what the teachers would receive.)

The P10,000 incentive bonus will be taken from the General Appropriation Act (GAA) worth P7,000 and the P3,000 comes from the savings from the salary.

Central Visayas has around 65,000 public school teachers in basic education.

The incentive bonus is on top of the year-end bonus that teachers have already received last November15 which is equivalent to one month of their salary.

“Actually, kaduha gyud mi kadawat ug bonus. Kining mid-year bonus ug end-year,” he added.

Mid-year bonus is usually distributed during summer which is also equivalent to one month of their salary./dbs