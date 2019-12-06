Tumulak to vendors: Firecrackers can only be sold at the SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Firecrackers can only be sold at the South Road Properties (SRP) and accredited shops.

This was the reminder of Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, the chairman of the City Council’s committee on disaster risk reduction and management, as Christmas and New Year draw nearer.

Tumulak said during a press briefing at City Hall on December 6, 2019 that the city had an ordinance declaring the SRP as the only firecracker zone in the city.

At the SRP, the firecracker shops would be well monitored with barrels of water prepared for any incident.

Aside from the SRP, certified shops inside malls were also allowed to sell as long as they had complied with the firecracker and explosives standard.

“Bawal gyod ang magsuroy-suroy lang og baligya og mga pabuto. Dakpon gyod na sa atong kapulisan. (People are prohibited from selling firecrackers on the streets. They will be apprehended),” said Tumulak.

Tumulak encouraged the public to use “torotots” and bang pots and pans instead of using firecrackers because these were safer.

He also encouraged the public to use firecrackers with caution to prevent injuries during the holidays. /dbs