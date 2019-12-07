Miss Universe 2019 fearless forecast at CDN Play! on Sunday, December 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Monday morning, December 9, is going to be the most beautiful day in the universe as our very own Cebuana beauty queen, Gazini Christiana Ganados, competes for Miss Universe 2019 at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of this exciting pageant, CDN Play! will be holding a live fearless forecast on CDN Digital’s Facebook page on Sunday, December 8, at 3 p.m. featuring our panel of pageant enthusiasts and experts.

Host Kria Padilla-Roleda will moderate the discussion that will be composed of Miss World 2004 Queen of Asia and Oceana Karla Bautista-Siao, pageant blogger Domz Ocale, CDN Digital’s resident pageant enthusiast Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo, Mr. Fahrenheit 2019 first runner-up Kevin Garcia, and Miss Universe pageant fan Adrian Villaganas.

This is truly a nerve-wracking competition as we have a Cebuana working on bringing home a back-to-back win for the Philippines.

Join the discussion by sending us your comments and suggestions in advance.

It’s going to be an all-out discussion on anything and everything about Miss Universe live at the CDN Digital studio. / celr